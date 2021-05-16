 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sauk County cabinetry business 'total loss' after blaze
0 comments
alert top story

Sauk County cabinetry business 'total loss' after blaze

  • 0

A cabinetry business in Sauk County is considered to be a total loss after a fire tore through the building late Saturday night. 

The Sauk County Sheriffs Department got a call about a fire at Schmucker Cabinetry, an Amish owned business on highway 154 in Hillpoint, at 10:59 p.m. and firefighters cleared the site early Sunday morning, Sauk County Sgt. Burch said. 

There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire. 

Burch said an investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, but he does not believe it to be arson. 

Sauk County officials honor public safety personnel during the Respect for Law Day ceremony May 10. The event was held outside the Sauk County Courthouse on Broadway Street in Baraboo with area police, fire and EMS in attendance.
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics