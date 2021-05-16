Sauk County cabinetry business 'total loss' after blaze

A cabinetry business in Sauk County is considered to be a total loss after a fire tore through the building late Saturday night.

The Sauk County Sheriffs Department got a call about a fire at Schmucker Cabinetry, an Amish owned business on highway 154 in Hillpoint, at 10:59 p.m. and firefighters cleared the site early Sunday morning, Sauk County Sgt. Burch said.

There were no injuries reported in connection to the fire.

Burch said an investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, but he does not believe it to be arson.

