Santas rampage through Madison for Wisconsin Bike Fed's charity ride fundraiser

When Gwen Kochan, 54, put on her Santa suit Saturday morning, she knew it was going to be a day to remember.

Santa’s Rampage is to fundraisers what “Die Hard” is to Christmas movies: an unadulterated wild card.

More than 100 bicyclists from greater Madison volunteered to participate in the Wisconsin Bike Fed’s Santa Cycle Rampage fundraiser, a slow-roll group bike ride with a holiday twist that asks riders to dress up in winter-themed costumes.

Cue the Santa suit.

Putting on five layers altogether, Kochan rode to the Trek Madison West starting point at 8108 Mineral Point Road, accompanied by her husband, unfazed by the rain and morning fog.

“A lot of people were waving, taking pictures and beeping their horn,” Kochan said, smiling.

Then Kochan and the rest of her initial group rode to the next meeting spot, Lodgic Everyday Community at 2801 Marshall Court.

“We met more people, and every time we stopped more and more Santas would join together,” she said.

The swarm of Santas only grew bigger every 10 minutes at Library Mall, the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street.

“Seeing the sea of Santas just makes everyone happy,” she said still smiling. “You can feel the atmosphere, it’s just cheerful.”

The ride organized nine different starting points throughout Madison, as well as Fitchburg, Monona and Middleton — all heading toward Library Mall.

Riders then departed for a final 5-mile group ride around the city and the state Capitol, returning to Library Mall before heading their separate ways.

With proceeds going to the Bike Fed’s Safe Routes to School programming in Dane County, riders were encouraged to sign up in groups and spread holiday cheer around the city after the event.

And that’s exactly what Kochan planned to do.

“(My husband and I) are actually gonna be Santa at a couple locations, so we’re going to stop by at a couple stores ... go in and hand out candy canes, bring cheer to the retail locations, too.”

Many were also planning to head to the post-ride hangout at Delta Beer Lab, also organized by Wisconsin Bike Fed.

Amanda Marek, Nicole Heininger and Anna Leach were all participating in the Madison leg of the Santa Rampage as a way to train for the Ironman Wisconsin triathlon race.

“(Nicole and I) both raced in Hawaii in October at the world championships and then took some time off,” Leach said outside of Delta Beer Lab. “I’m just getting back on the bike.”

“It’s part of our training, but also it’s really fun to be out with friends and do something different,” Marek said.

“I’m excited to go slow on a bike,” Leach said, chuckling.

“Yeah, go slow,” Marek agreed. “It’s definitely a change of pace from what we normally do.”

Rose Glinka, 35, and Emily Langland, 34, have enjoyed biking for other reasons, like having a hobby to share with friends or as a way to bond with a former boyfriend.

“I biked to my school every day, and all my friends like biking,” Langland said.

“My ex was doing the Ironman, so I got a nice bike to hang out with him that summer,” laughed Glinka, still riding the same bike. “That was my return to adult biking. I was always sporty, though.”

Dressed in matching reindeer onesies, the pair was so well prepared for the morning chill they were already sweating.

Reaching its goal of $2,000 Friday night, Wisconsin Bike Fed raised another $630 by noon Saturday, double what the 2021 event raised.

The organization also collected stacks of children’s winter wear to be distributed to schools throughout Madison, so youngsters can bike year-round.

The event was also a welcome surprise for those strolling through Downtown, like Nolan Atkinson, 4, and sister Hazel, 2.

“We saw one Santa, and then we saw a whole group of them, and then we came here (to Library Mall),” said Nolan, who’s still unsure what to ask Santa for this year.

Hazel, on the other hand, wants lollipops.

The two enjoyed the holiday atmosphere with their parents so much, Nolan is already preparing his peddle bike for next year’s event.

Photos: Wisconsin Bike Fed’s Santa Cycle Rampage