'Santa Tom' has delighted children, families for more than a quarter-century

Sometimes, fate brings lasting Christmas magic.

In 1995, Tom Uebersetzig was dating a woman, now his wife, who saw a small newspaper ad seeking an authentic-bearded Santa for Hilldale mall on the West Side, and she said to him, "Why don't you apply?"

Soon after, at the mall's customer service desk, the marketing director was talking to her friend and said to him, "Why don't you be our Santa, we have a beard for you." At that moment, the director had her back to Uebersetzig, who had arrived with his future wife, Ellen. The marketing director's friend who got the job offer replied, "Why, your Santa is right behind you." The marketing director spun around and seeing Uebersetzig, shouted out, "When can you start? I mean, are you here to apply." "I said, 'Yes,'" Uebersetzig remembers. "She said, 'You're hired.'"

"We all laughed," Uebersetzig said. "I was there for three years and are still friends to this day."

The stroke of serendipity marked the beginning of a beloved tradition that Uebersetzig continues to this day, 27 years later, delighting children of all ages at many places, including day cares, assisted-living and retirement homes, family events, home visits, company Christmas parties, businesses, and at American Family Children's Hospital for more than 20 years.

Born and raised in Waunakee, Uebersetzig, now 82, graduated from Waunakee High School and Madison Business College and has held an array of positions, including accountant, inventory control, liquor store owner, salesman, purchaser, and work for a mini-storage company.

He has four children with a first wife and four stepchildren with Ellen Uebersetzig. He likes UW sports, appreciates the city's renowned hospitals, and enjoys Concerts on the Square.

But his prized vocation is being Santa Tom.

Was Christmas special as a child?

My parents did not have a lot of money, so anything we received was very special.

Why have you done this for so long?

I love children, large and small. Just to see the eyes of the children melts me into a puddle. The little children’s faces. The handicapped children are my special children. And listening to what they think they want.

What does it take to play this role?

A Christian. Must love children. Be a good listener. And there are times you are a chaplain.

How many appearances do you make in a season?

I’m not sure. Never counted. The last few years, because of COVID, not a lot. But it's picked back up this year.

What do you get from it?

I pray before I do any Santa visit that God will give me the words that he wants me to say and please never leave me. Basically, the joy that you see in people's eyes of all ages.

What are some of the more interesting presents children have asked for?

A live hippo. Horses. A new house. All the current gadgets, which I really don’t know what they are.

What's the funniest thing that happened while playing Santa?

A little boy said he doesn’t need anything for Christmas, but that grandpa wants a new girlfriend. An older boy asked that mom and dad stop having more children.

Any experiences you'd like to forget?

Not really.

The most memorable thing?

A little boy that lost his dad in a motorcycle accident three weeks before they came in to see me had stopped talking. He came up and just sat on my lap and hugged me. I hugged him for some time and asked if we could take a nice picture for mom. He said OK. We did and I continued to hug him. I asked him if he was OK. He said yes and gave me a kiss. Mom was crying. I did not know why until she told me, and told me he had not said a word since the accident and now he was all smiles and talking again.

One other one. A family came to Madison for more presents for their children and wanted to see Santa. Mom said they were in a hurry and they had already seen a Santa. The children convinced the parents to come and see me. I noticed an Angel pin on mom’s coat and made a comment about it. They told me they just lost their little girl. We talked about it and I gave the two children and dad Angel pins — I always carry Angel pins in my pocket. They were very appreciative and later wrote a letter to the mall manager about how special it was. Reading the letter brought tears to the manager’s eyes and mine when I read it. I still have the letter.

What does Christmas mean to you?

The birth of our Lord. The laughter of the season. I have heard talk about anger in their families and how they would like to have the family members get along and make amends and make peace. I hope for healing within the families. For me, God is good all the time. All the time God is good.