Sandbars, swamps and cactus leads to international recognition for the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway

“It just adds to the mystique of the Lower Wisconsin River Valley. It just emphasizes how important the bottom lands, the flood plain forests, the backwater sloughs and those very pristine wetlands are,” Cupp said of the Ramsar designation, as he stood on a sandbar just downriver from Muscoda. “What Marquette and Joliet saw and countless generations of Native Americans before them, is what we can still see today.”

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson, in 1989, signed a bill into law that identified the winding stretch of water as a Riverway and came after hundreds of hours of public meetings, debate at the state Capitol and ultimately legislation crafted by lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle. The law is intended to protect and preserve the scenic beauty and natural character of the river valley and “manages the resources of the area for the long-term benefit of the citizens of the state,” with the regulations designed to minimize the visual impact of an activity when viewed from the river during leaf-on conditions. For example, permits are required for the construction of new buildings, modification of existing structures, placement of mobile homes, construction of utility facilities, and timber harvests and for walkways or stairways that provide access to the river.