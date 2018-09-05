The city of Monona is calling for more volunteers Thursday to help fill sandbags to brace against Lake Monona’s record-high waters, which are only expected to drop a half-inch a day.
“Because the lake remains high and sandbagged walls continue to need fortification, volunteers are still needed to fill sandbags in order to replenish the stockpile of filled bags,” said Leah Kimmell, the city’s director of administrative services.
Volunteers are asked to bring their own shovels to Oneida Park on Thursday. Updates are online at MyMonona.com.
Flood-weary residents along the Baraboo River also were bracing for another round of flooding this week due to heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning early Wednesday morning because the river is expected to reach 28 feet at Rock Springs late Thursday, which is only 7 inches below the record high water mark set in the flooding of 2008.
Schools in southwest and south-central Wisconsin were closed or delayed because of flooded roads Wednesday, another calamity in two weeks of misery throughout the regions.
And more flooding is expected along rivers and streams and on Madison-area lakes after the latest round of rain that was forecast to end by Wednesday night.
The Montello School District is the one most affected by flooding, because a major road through the community is flooded and school buses can’t get to a sizable number of students.
Montello school officials have canceled classes for the rest of the week, and hope to start the school year on Monday. The Reedsburg School District also delayed the start of the school year until Monday due to persistent flooding issues causing problems with getting students to school.
Richland and Weston schools closed Wednesday, and schools in Hillsboro, Ithaca, Prairie du Chien and Royall opened late.
Sandbags are available in Sauk County, which has set up an information phone line for flood-related issues: (608) 355-3200.
In Columbia County, the Wisconsin River is expected to rise to 16.6 feet on Sunday, so some flooding is possible in the lower areas of Blackhawk Park.
Water continues to be released from Lake Mendota through the Tenney Dam, so some streets on Madison’s Isthmus remain closed and could be for quite some time.
Madison residents are being advised not to remove sandbags in flood-prone areas just yet, because flooding is expected to continue.
A list of closings and other flood information for Madison can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/live-work/extreme-weather/flooding.
Highways are still closed by high water in about a half-dozen counties in southwest and south-central Wisconsin, mostly in Vernon, Sauk and Richland counties.
A full list of closed state and federal highways can be found on the Wisconsin Travel Map at 511wi.gov/map#:Alerts.