Same-sex unions, grunge bands and movie stars: Life in Madison in the 1990s

Take a look back at what life in Madison was like in the 1990s with this collection of Wisconsin Historical Society photos.
View the other entries in the Wisconsin State Journal's "Life in Madison" photo series documenting life in the second half of the 20th century.
1990 - Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gov. Tommy Thompson
1990 - Badger Drive-in
1990 - Capitol restoration
1990 - Car stuck in snow
1990 - Car stuck in snow
1990 - Division of Historic Preservation
1990 - House fire
1990 - Majestic Theater
1990 - Marques Bovre & the Evil Twins
1990 - Mayor Paul Soglin
1990 - Mayor Soglin and Gov. Thompson
1990 - Wisconsin statue
1991 - Capitol dome
1991 - Donna Shalala
1991 - First Ladies of Wisconsin
1991 - Harvest fest
1991 - Library Mall
1991 - Mayville football at Camp Randall
1991 - Packers vs. Bills at Camp Randall
1991 - Poopshovel
1991 - Salute to troops
1991 - Sheryl Albers
1991 - Stocking food
1991 - Widder kids
1992 - Bill Clinton
1992 - Fan paints face
1992 - Handmade dress
1992 - Mayville football fans
1992 - Paramedics respond to call
1993 - Boys basketball
1993 - Camp Randall stampede
1993 - Donna Shalala and David R. Obey
1993 - E. Mifflin St.
1993 - Girls basketball
1994 - Donna Shalala and David R. Obey
1994 - Madison Marathon
1994 - Politicians attend UW event
1994 - WIAA Division 4 state championship
1995 - Father, sons pose with UW football player
1995 - Holy Union ceremony
1995 - Officer and student
1995 - UW soccer team
1996 - Barber's Closet fire damage
1996 - Chris Farley
1996 - Experiment demonstration
1996 - Firefighters at Hotel Washington
1996 - Firefighters battle blaze, weather
1996 - Historical Society
1996 - Hotel Washington in ruins
1996 - Keanu Reeves on set
1996 - People watch Hotel Washington blaze
1997 - Alice in Dairyland and Gov. Thompson
1997 - Hmong vegetable vendors
1997 - UW volleyball
1998 - Dalai Lama visit
1998 - Garbage
1998 - Master cheesemaker
1999 - Funeral at Forest Hill
1999 - Park Street Shoe Repair
1999 - Wrestling photographer
