A severe thunderstorm overturned a sailboat and a kayak Thursday afternoon on Big Green Lake, with the kayaker and boater found safe.
The Sheriff's Office sent out a patrol boat during the storm to help find the watercraft, but winds of 50 to 60 mph made it difficult, officials said.
The first report of someone in distress came at about 4:20 p.m., when a 911 caller said a sailboat overturned near the south shore.
"The reporting party said other boaters were in the area, however no confirmation could be obtained to ensure everyone was off of the sailboat or out of the water," said Chief Deputy Mark Putzke.
A short while later another 911 call came in about a young male who was in a kayak but was not accounted for, but the youth turned up safe, while the sailboat ended up against rocks and shore off Oakwood Avenue with no one aboard.
While the sailboat incident was still under investigation, the Sheriff's Office learned the 76-year-old Illinois man who was on the sailboat went into the water when it overturned, and was in the water for about 10 minutes before being rescued by another boater.
No injuries were reported in the two incidents and no citations were issued.
Firefighters from the Green Lake-Brooklyn Fire Department assisted in the operation on the lake.