A vehicle safety feature proved to be a difficult obstacle for Madison firefighters during an incident in a daycare parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Ladder Company 2 was dispatched to a daycare center in the 600 block of Grand Canyon Drive at 5:09 p.m., where a 22-month-old playing with a key fob inside a vehicle unwittingly locked the doors while a parent had momentarily stepped away, according to MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.

The child had been in the vehicle alone for around five minutes when firefighters arrived, smiling and waving through the entire ordeal. Firefighters were able to reach lock and unlock buttons using their door-wedge system, forcing the top of the car door open and implementing a long wire-like prod, but the buttons did not work. They then tried to use the prod to grab the key ring the child had been playing with, but the prod broke when they tried to pull it back out.

The car had been sitting in direct sunlight, and as concerns about temperature grew, firefighters draped their coats over the windows. To make for a quicker resolution, they decided to break the car's rear passenger side window, avoiding harm to the child who had been sitting in the driver's seat.

After duct-taping the window, firefighters punched a hole in the center of the glass, successfully removing it. The child was taken to a shady spot and evaluated for heat-related illness, but ultimately given a clean bill of health.

Investigation determined that a potential safety feature of the car had prevented it from being unlocked — the only way to unlock the doors was with the key fob, no manual door pulls or “unlock” buttons would work while the fob was still inside.

The parent drove to a self-service station on Grand Canyon Drive to vacuum up the broken glass with assistance from the Ladder 2 lieutenant.

