Wolf-dog fights and shooting trapped wolves may again stain Wisconsin's woods, warns Political Environment blogger James Rowen. That's the likely result of the Trump administration's recent plan to remove federal protection for gray wolves in Wisconsin and other states, he points out.
The Badger Institute posts a column urging the creation of a dental therapist profession in Wisconsin. Neighboring states have already done so, creating a position in dentistry that is similar to the job of physician's assistant in medicine. It would help increase service to the poor, the column insists.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson trumpets the news that the USA's trade deficit has soared to a historic high under Donald Trump's rule -- a deficit Trump pledged to lower. He's blown up trade agreements, enacted big tariffs and granted huge tax cuts and it's all came back to bite him, the blogger asserts.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson seeks to answer the question of why Milwaukee Public Schools are shrinking in enrollment. He concludes that the bottom line is that the district refuses to give its customers (parents) the options they seek to educate their children.
Saying he hates to be a conspiracy theorist, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman can't help wondering why the Trump administration would shut down the National Security Agency's spying on suspected terrorists by capturing phone calls.