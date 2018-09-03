Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce is telling a bald-faced lie about Dem gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers in one of its campaign ads, but when confronted refuses to do anything about it. The end justifies the means, Peterson says.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains why Wisconsin resists clean energy. The state continues to be a laggard in solar and wind power generation thanks to Gov. Scott Walker's failure to promote those energy sources. He has preferred to rely on coal, bowing to his campaign benefactors, the Koch brothers.
In another Urban Milwaukee piece, data wonk columnist Bruce Thompson wonders if Wisconsin would support a Medicare-for-all health policy. He describes how 65 percent of Wisconsin workers get insurance through work and wonders if they'd be willing to jettison their plans for a single-payer system at the national level.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel liberal columnist Emily Mills pens a goodbye column as the paper decides to eliminate its opinion columnists in favor of what it calls "solution-based journalism." The Journal Sentinel is joining its other Gannett-owned papers in pulling back on opinion in its print publications.
Isthmus columnist Alan Talaga argues that the water levels on Lake Mendota need to be lowered if we're to escape the kind of damaging floods experienced this year. The unregulated development that replaces green space with asphalt under the tutelage of Scott Walker demands that county officials need to set a policy that lowers the lake levels in normal times, he writes.
The MacIver Institute's M. D. Kittle writes that an insider at Kimberly-Clark says that if Wisconsin gives the corporation a Foxconn-like deal to keep its plants in Neenah, it will amount to nothing more than "legalized extortion." The K-C employee says it will make him and other workers for the company a "welfare recipient," reports Kittle.