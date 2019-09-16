When it comes to the measles vaccination, Wisconsin is whistling past the graveyard, insists the Racine Journal Times. Everyone knows that the anti-vaccination movement has grown, thanks to easy exemptions that allows parents to decline them. Meanwhile, a move to fix that problems languishes in the state Legislature and nothing's being done to prevent what could be a disaster, the paper adds.
On his blog Dom's Domain, Dominique Paul Noth says the Marquette University poll shows Donald Trump far behind in the state, but there are disturbing signs that the state's progressive charge doesn't have much local enthusiasm. And, unless the local electorate can be energized, there could be trouble ahead.
In a guest column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach says the Legislature needs to start putting children first. Noting teacher shortages and new test scores showing students dropping proficiency, Erpenbach blames the results on the way GOP lawmakers have failed to provide adequate resources for education.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, data wonk Bruce Thompson insists that gerrymandering is based on lies. After studying the court cases that have attacked gerrymandering for being unconstitutional, Thompson notes that many of the defendants lied to the judges hearing the cases about how they went about redrawing political boundaries.
Conservative West Bend Daily News columnist Owen Robinson pays tribute to Jim Sensenbrenner's congressional career. Noting that the 5th District congressman is calling it quits after his term expires next year, Robinson says he will have a successor, but will never be replaced.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts his take on last week's Democratic presidential debate in Houston. Not surprisingly, he doesn't find anything to attract him to any of the candidates, insisting that when all is said and done, everyone is boring.