Political Environment blogger James Rowen recalls a 1966 Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on water rights that forewarned that the loss of wetlands can lead to devastating floods. The DNR back then trumpeted the decision, unlike today's DNR, which ignores environmental damage and debunks any notion of climate change.
Noting Vice President Michael Pence's visit to the state on behalf of Republican senatorial candidate Leah Vukmir, blogger Chris Liebenthal proclaims that Vukmir wants to abolish Obamacare -- all of it. Vukmir denies that she wants to eliminate coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, but Liebenthal details what her health care proposals would really do.
Republican state Rep. Joan Ballweg of Markesan writes on WisOpinion that she's excited about the "Five for Families" initiative aimed at keeping families strong and together. She explains how interested people can get involved in the program.
In another column posted on WisOpinion, author and entrepreneur Tariku Bogale insists that the privatization of public schools, pushed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, has been nothing but a disaster. He adds that his greatest fear is that this administration has lost its way in teaching our children.
Citing recent studies that show that not only does air pollution affect our breathing by hurting our lungs, but also has an impact on our brains, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson suggests that coal pollution may be making white guys dumber.
Blogger Michael Leon notes that the UW-Madison teaching assistants' union has blasted the university's deal with Foxconn. UW accepted a $100 million grant from the corporation that the TAA says will outsource decision-making and escape accountability to the public.