Political Environment blogger James Rowen is glad that Wisconsin's mainstream is beyond Supreme Court justice candidate Brian Hagedorn's bigotry. He congratulates the Wisconsin Realtors Association for withdrawing its endorsement of Hagedorn after the news that he founded a school that excludes gays and the revelation of his anti-gay views in writings while working for former Gov. Scott Walker.
The latest questions to haunt Hagedorn involve his giving paid speeches to organizations identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as hate groups who want to criminalize sodomy and sterilize transgender people. One Wisconsin Now insists that this all disqualifies him from holding a court seat.
The Beloit Daily News comments that we're just a few weeks into the new legislative session and already we've reached gridlock. The paper comments on the proposed middle-class tax cuts that both sides say they want, but differ over how to pay for it. Don't bet on any compromises, the paper predicts.
Blogger Jeff Simpson is perplexed by right-wing media outlets that are using the Jussie Smollett's false claim of being attacked to contend it's another tactic by the left-wing to make Donald Trump look bad. That's ridiculous, Simpson says. Trump does enough on his own to make himself look bad.
The Racine Journal Times wants the city of Racine to end the madness going on with city legal fees. It notes that the legal bill for hiring a Milwaukee attorney to represent the city in a "ham-handed" open records case is already at $76,000 and climbing. The whole episode in which the city attorney tried to silence a city council members has disgraced Racine, it adds.
Netroots Rock County takes on the claim by a Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce spokesman that the so-called "dark store" loophole has shifted very little money from homeowners to big box stores. The blog site, authored by blogger Lou Kaye, points out that Janesville taxpayers alone have had to pick up the property tax rebates to corporate-owned the big stores to the tune of $849,000. That's no small change as the WMC would have you believe, the blog site points out.