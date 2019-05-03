Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, writes that democracy is in retreat. It's happening worldwide, he says, and in the United States, Wisconsin is helping lead the way. Thompson reports from the data annually compiled by Freedom House, which studies the state of democracy. Wisconsin began appearing on the studies when it began altering voting requirements and enacted other laws that winds up stifling democratic participation, he says.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Gov. Tony Evers should accept Donald Trump's offer to help with dealing with Foxconn. It was Trump, after all, who steered Foxconn to Wisconsin and Racine County, the paper claims and his expertise at deal-making could help Evers immeasurably.
Libby Sobic and Will Flanders, two staffers for the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, write that Gov. Tony Evers' has a backdoor plan to stop school choice in the state. His plans to cap enrollment in voucher schools and changes in accreditation procedures are part of the plan, they say in a posting carried by Right Wisconsin.
M. D. Kittle, who writes for the conservative MacIver Institute, claims in another piece for Right Wisconsin that the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ruling this week on the lame duck lawsuits was a victory for legislative Republicans and a blow to Gov. Evers' "political haste."
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman gets a charge out of Donald Trump claiming to be the most transparent president in history. So, where are your tax returns, he asks Trump?
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes the emptiness of the Wisconsin legislative Republicans claiming to seek a compromise with Tony Evers on expanding Medicaid in the state. Rowen notes that the leading Republican in the Legislature, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, says he never will compromise on that issue.