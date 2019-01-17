Tyler Vorpagel, a Republican state representative from Plymouth, writes in a WisOpinion column that pre-existing conditions should never limit access to affordable health care. He notes his own diagnosis of juvenile diabetes and adds that insurance coverage should never be about whether you're a Democrat or a Republican.
Nancy Utesch writes a guest column on James Rowen's Political Environment blog to point out the water problems in Kewaunee County that have persisted since the advent of larger farming operations known as CAFOs. Rowen has been highlighting the problems and Utesch joins in with her perspective based on farming and living there.
In another Political Environment blog, James Rowen accuses Assembly Speaker Robin Vos of hauling out the old "socialized medicine" canard in announcing that Tony Evers' plan to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin is a "non-starter." Rowen notes that the hospitals and clinics that treat Medicaid patients are called "government run" by Vos. That's false, the blogger notes. "They are no more government run because they get tax dollars to treat patients than is Foxconn for getting billions in government subsidies," he points out.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman proclaims that as we proceed into the new year without Scott Walker as governor we're going to see more headlines like "Overtime tops $50 million" at Wisconsin prisons. Walker's management of state government has resulted in wasted dollars that are now becoming public, he adds.
Whitefish Bay tax lawyer Jay Miller blogs on Right Wisconsin that Scott Walker's legacy is mixed. It's a legacy of courage, success, mistakes and missed opportunities, he contends. He stuck to his guns on Act 10 and stood steadily against taking "free" government money. But he didn't do so well in standing up to Donald Trump nor did he take a firm stand on the transportation funding crisis.