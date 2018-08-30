Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains why Scott Walker must go negative in this fall's re-election campaign. The speed at which Walker went negative, Murphy writes, makes it clear that if Walker has any chance of winning he'll have to hammer at Tony Evers constantly.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, conservative George Mitchell latches on to the new state Department of Transportation report that says that under Walker's tutelage as governor, highway spending has gone down and the transportation deficit has skyrocketed. Mitchell has been advocating increased revenue for highways for several years.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is glad to see that the so-called "dark stores" loophole allowing many big box chains to lower their property tax bills is getting attention in this fall's elections. The GOP needs to be called out for supporting the tax reduction scheme for thriving stores, putting the burden on homeowners and small businesses in communities.
On Right Wisconsin, Mike Fischer, one of the counsels for the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, writes that there's strong evidence that TIFs in recent Milwaukee projects are really nothing more than smoke and mirrors.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist David Haynes suggests that the venture fund announced earlier this week by Foxconn and three partners in the state promises to be a watershed moment for Wisconsin. It shows that Foxconn and others understand the potential of young companies in the state, he contends.
In a Journal Sentinel op-ed, retired Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske pens an open letter to Pope Francis in which she insists that the church must act quickly, demanding justice and accountability for its clergy.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska describes how he and another blogger were harassed at the Madison School Board meeting Monday night as members of Freedom Inc. tried to block their attempts to record the meeting. Blaska points out that citizens have as many First Amendment rights as the media and he scolds the School Board for not doing something about it.