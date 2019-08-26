Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders why Wisconsin ratepayers are being forced to fork over $117 million in added costs for electric service upgrades to the new Foxconn complex that isn't needed in the first place? Now that the facility has been downsized, the upgrades are unnecessary, yet regular electricity customers will pay, he notes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen makes a point that Scott Walker and company's killing of the Madison-Milwaukee passenger rail corridor didn't help the capital city get business from the upcoming Democratic National Convention. Instead, delegations are renting hotels in Illinois which is connected by rail.
Conservative pro-gun legislator Joe Sanfelippo accuses Democrats of trying to capitalize on the tragedies of El Paso and Dayton to promote gun control. In a column that appears on WisOpinion, the West Allis Republican contends that Tony Evers and others try to make political gains out of those shootings, but ignore the real violence going on right in our big cities.
Housing navigators could help homelessness, writes state Sen. Lena Taylor in a guest column for the Milwaukee Courier. She notes the homelessness that is rampant not only in Milwaukee, but around the Capitol Square in Madison. Legislation to fund housing navigators, she writes, could lead them to shelter and get them out of the streets.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a tongue-in-cheek commentary about Donald Trump's idea for the U.S. to buy Greenland, listing all the possibilities that could bring. He also says that while we're at it, Wisconsin ought to invade and annex northern Michigan to right an historic wrong.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, meanwhile, has fun with the news of voter fraud in California, saying that Donald Trump was right after all. Trouble is, it was a Republican supporter of Trump who was found guilty of voting for him five times in he 2016 election.