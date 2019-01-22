Blogger Brenda Konkel headlines her latest "Yikes, Check Out Who's Buying the Mayor's Race." She proceeds to list the names of those who have donated to the spring primary mayoral race and announces that there's a ton of money coming from out of Madison and out of state, too.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if you remember when Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said that the lame-duck rules the Legislature passed were "absolutely, positively no doubt constitutional"? Well, says Rowen, it didn't take long for a judge to rule otherwise.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson points out how Robin Vos has cost Wisconsin revenues and jobs with his stubborn refusal — echoing Scott Walker — to accept federal funds to expand Medicaid in the state. What he's really doing, Peterson says, is protecting his buddies in the insurance business — to hell with rural folks and others in need of inexpensive health plans.
Bill Osmulski, an investigative reporter for the conservative MacIver Institute, posts a story on Right Wisconsin outlining how city taxpayers often get stiff tax bills because of TIF projects. He cites a recent experience in Chippewa Falls where the city created a TIF to attract a Fleet Farm distribution center and property taxpayers got a 9 percent hike.
The Racine Journal Times' editorial board believes Racine officials should look at what Eau Claire has done about first-time marijuana charges. Eau Claire has reduced first-time possession of small amounts of the drug to a $1 fine and police are urged not to issue citations. Racine has declined to go that far.