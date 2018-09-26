Wisconsin Libertarian Party official James Maas tells state and local health officials to "leave them kids alone." The good news is that young people are smoking less than ever before, he writes, but now government officials want to go after vaping, which more kids are in to, when officials have no idea if vaping is bad for health.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if black voters and young people will decide this fall's elections. He points out that voting drives that both groups are spearheading leading up to the Nov. 6 contests are all aimed at producing a big turnout from both groups, which normally oppose the GOP.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, former Blue Cross/Blue Shield CEO Tom Hefty argues that Americans can have "Medicare-for-all." He says the Bernie Sanders plan is too expensive and what's needed is a hybrid solution, insisting that the Medicare Advantage plans that now give consumers a choice is the road to take.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if voters are finally getting hip to Scott Walker's methods at election time. First there was the "puny" sales tax holiday for school supplies a couple of months before the election and now, after neglecting local road aid during his entire tenure, Walker is promising to hike local aid by 50 percent — a month before the election.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes the difference in the responses from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and her GOP opponent Leah Vukmir to the shooting at the Middleton software company last week. Baldwin reiterated her belief that we need to toughen gun laws to keep firearms from people who shouldn't have them, to which Vukmir responded that Baldwin's comments were "nonsense."
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska rants about demonstrators at School Board committee meetings and the continued argument over assigning police officers to our high schools. He includes a video of some of the disruption at the meeting Monday night.