Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy lists 12 reasons why he believes Foxconn's deal with Wisconsin is dying. The question, he says, is whether the giant tech company will walk away from the deal entirely. The reasons include everything from it not being able to compete against companies in the U.S. to that it really doesn't have a Plan B to fall back on.
In a column for Right Wisconsin, however, George Mitchell complains about the instant analysis over the news about the Foxconn's changing plans for the heavily subsidized project in Racine County that it had arranged with Scott Walker and legislative GOP colleagues. Mitchell says he's not sure yet what to make of it, but it's still possible that the deal will work out as a plus for the state.
Meanwhile, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends that Walker has failed to create jobs that he promised a second time. First there was his unfulfilled promise that he would create 250,000 in his first term, the second is his promise to create 13,000 jobs in Racine County with his Foxconn plan.
Writing on WisOpinion, former Gov. Scott McCallum claims that overregulation is limiting innovation from benefiting a changing housing industry. He says government is putting too many restrictions on so-called "non-banks," which harm their ability to help finance new projects.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen joins the fray, asking questions about conservative state Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn, who was once Scott Walker's legal counsel before becoming an appeals court judge. Hagedorn wrote a blog during the height of the battle over gay marriage that claimed if gay marriage became law it would open the door to humans marrying animals.