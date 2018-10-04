In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters remarks on the significant increase in absentee ballots that are cast in Wisconsin elections. In 2004 just 12 percent of Wisconsinites voted absentee, but by the presidential election in 2020 the number is expected to hit more than 33 percent. Walters speculates on what this all means.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Gov. Scott Walker likes to talk about the tax cuts that have been made during his two terms in office, but he doesn't mention how many of his policies and actions have cost state taxpayers hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. Rowen provides a list. (Spoiler alert: It includes Scott-Holes.)
Will Flanders, education research director for the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, interprets the latest Forward Exam scores released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction as showing that choice schools outperform public schools in certain areas and that public charter schools are eclipsing traditional public schools.
Dominique Paul Noth, former newspaper editor who now blogs and freelances, says in a column on People's World that Democratic attorney general candidate Josh Kaul reminds him of his mother Peg Lautenschlager — a people's lawyer.
Leftie blogger Jeff Simpson takes a shot at Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, claiming Johnson has failed virtually every test he's faced as a senator. It started with his claiming sunspots cause climate change and insisting that Greenland was once green and it's continued, he says, with the Brett Kavanaugh nomination.
The Racine Journal Times wonders if these so-called gender reveal parties are getting a bit out of hand. The paper cites a recent such party in Arizona where the dad-to-be accidentally ignited a raging forest fire by igniting a device to emit either blue or pink smoke to signify which gender was expected. Aren't baby showers enough of a celebration, the paper asks.