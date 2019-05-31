Who is to blame for our trade deficit and Donald Trump's attempts to fix it by imposing tariffs? We need to look in the mirror, insists the Beloit Daily News. It's our insistence on getting the lowest price that forces companies overseas. The tariffs are only making it worse, not better, the paper maintains.
Republican operative Cameron Sholty, in a Right Wisconsin blog, has all kinds of descriptions to characterize the remarks from women on Gov. Tony Evers' staff that Republicans Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald won't discuss the budget with them because they are women. They don't consider Evers' chief of staff as an equal to the governor, he writes.
In a WisOpinion column, John Sauer of LeadingAge Wisconsin, says the state must address its funding shortfalls of nursing facilities. He recaps the financial difficulties that nursing homes are experiencing throughout the state and bemoans the shortfall in Medicaid funding.
Tongue firmly in cheek, Blogging Blue's Heinzelman "congratulates" the Trump/Pence campaign for "keeping it classy." He points out an email he got asking him to join in picking the "worst Democrat" candidate in 2020 and gives as choices: Sleepy Joe, "Spartacus" Booker, Crazy Bernie and Pocahontas.
According to Political Environment blogger James Rowen, Scott Walker proves he is not "Midwestern nice," even though he likes to claim he is. Rowen cities a Journal Sentinel story earlier in the week that revealed that Walker is still using the name of a Wisconsin teacher in his speeches even after she asked him to quit — several times.