State Rep. Gordon Hintz, the Democratic minority leader in the state Assembly, pens a column, posted on WisOpinion, that discusses the "ever changing" Foxconn deal. Already changes have been announced that Foxconn will build smaller screens than the ones included in the plan approved by the Legislature earlier this year. Now there's word that Foxconn will replace about 80 percent of its workforce over the next 10 years with robots. We need to keep a close eye on what we're getting for the huge subsidies we've promised, Hintz says.
On Urban Milwaukee, columnist Steve Walters remembers the late state Sen. Mike Ellis, who was eulogized in his hometown of Neenah Tuesday. He recounts famous Ellis stories and describes him as one of a kind, who left the Legislature on his own terms.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that 4 percent of Wisconsin farmers quit this past year, a rate of nearly two farms closing every day of the year. Clearly, Rowen says, Scott Walker is no friend of the dairy farmer, and explains why he feels that way.
Blogger Jeff Simpson takes a swipe at Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, accusing him of being a fake Democrat and doing his best to impede Milwaukee progressives by funding opponents.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman reminds his readers that Aug. 14 is nearly upon us and they need to vote. He offers advice on getting an ID and making sure they get to the polls. He adds that it's a shame that only about 20 percent participate in partisan primaries, yet the results are so important in determining the future of our government.
Once again the do-gooders screw it up for everyone else, laments Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, focusing on the problems in the new homeless complex on Rethke Road. He blames former Madison alder and longtime homeless advocate Brenda Konkel for much of the mess.