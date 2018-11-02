Leah Vukmir supports local control. Really? responds Lou Kaye on his blog Rock Netroots. Actually, Vukmir helped write the bills in which the state Legislature took away local control from cities and other municipalities — the Milwaukee sick leave policy being one example, he writes.
In a column for Urban Milwaukee, Ed Wall, Scott Walker's former secretary of the Department of Corrections, insists that Walker lacks ethics. The lengthy column describes how the governor refused to take responsibility for decisions and weighed his personal ambition over his accountability to the public.
Isthmus columnist Alan Talaga says the big difference between Scott Walker and Tony Evers is that Walker likes to drop "surprise bombs" while Evers is more of a clear path guy. He adds that Evers' approach will be a shocking in the Capitol compared to Walker's methods.
The MacIver Institute includes on its website a piece by Ola Lisowski claiming to tell the truth about education spending in Wisconsin. The author insists that school districts could have used the $3.2 billion that Scott Walker's Act 10 "reforms" saved them for more school programs, but many districts decided to use the savings for other things.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts reactions to his recently completed 21-part series on what he calls Scott Walker's eight-year war on the environment. Actually, Rowen says, readers of his blog came up with 33 examples of Walker's "war," more than his 21.
The Racine Journal Times is ecstatic about a new cooperative plan between Foxconn and the iMET Center at SC Johnson to train more workers for tech jobs at the soon-to-be-built plant. It's an example of how cooperation is going to bring a boom to southeast Wisconsin, the paper says.
Casey Hoff, the community columnist for USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers, notes that an advisory referendum on medical marijuana is on the ballot Tuesday in half of Wisconsin's counties. He says support for marijuana has been growing and this election could send a clear message to legislators that the state is ready to legalize it here as it is in other states.