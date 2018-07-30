Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes note of the refusal of either state Sen. Leah Vukmir or former Marine Kevin Nicholson, the two GOP main primary candidates for governor, to disagree with one thing that Donald Trump has done as president. What kind of a person stands with a president who snatches kids and cages them? Rowen wants to know.
Writing on the right-wing MacIver Institute's blog, Dan O'Donnell gives a "special guest perspective" to the Democrats' attacks on the Foxconn development in Racine County. The refusal by the party's gubernatorial candidates to give Scott Walker credit for Foxconn shows just how crazy they are, practicing politics at its most craven, he charges. He adds that Foxconn is already an unmitigated success for Scott Walker.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, on the other hand, sees Foxconn playing politics for its benefactor, Walker. He sees the "iffy" innovation centers for Green Bay and Eau Claire as gimmicks to blunt criticism of Walker for caring about only one corner of the state with the giant Foxconn subsidy.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl's piece critiquing the standing ovation that Milwaukee Brewers' fans gave Josh Hader when he came out to pitch the first time since his racist and homophobic tweets were revealed. Stingl says he hopes the ovation was for Hader's apologies and not the fans responding to what they see as "political correctness" in the criticism of Hader's remarks.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska turns his guns on the executive director of Madison Urban Ministry in his latest blog, claiming that Linda Ketcham is a woman of faith who spews bile. He attacks MUM for helping support local groups that have disrupted School Board committee meetings and advocated against building a new jail, insisting that one gets fleas if they lie with dogs like that.
In his own column, U.S. Rep. James Sensenbrenner congratulates himself for his perfect score in voting on the House floor -- 379 times this past session. He says casting votes on bills and other measures before the House is the basic task of a member of Congress.
Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal sees interim Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt as a clone of departed controversial sheriff David Clarke. Schmidt was one of Clarke's loyalists in the department and when Clarke left for a position deep in the bowels of the Trump administration, Scott Walker made him the interim sheriff. Like Clarke, he's going to run as a Democrat, even though he's far from being one, Liebenthal says.