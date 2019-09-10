In a column on WisOpinion, Bill Kaplan wonders if a Democrat can succeed Republican Sean Duffy in Wisconsin's 7th Congressional district. He answers that, yes, the party can if it runs a campaign based on bread and butter issues. And health care is one of the major bread and butter issues, he adds.
Former conservative Milwaukee talk show host Charlie Sykes weighs in the other upcoming open seat, the one held for more than 40 years by Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner. In a column for the online magazine Bulwark that he founded, Sykes tells of the feud between Sensenbrenner and former governor Scott Walker in which Walker discovered the truth of the admonition: "Never mess with Jim."
Speaking of Jim Sensenbrenner's open seat, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson asks a question of Scott Walker's son, Matt, who has indicated he has designs on trying to replace the congressman in the 2020 election. "What's the hurry?" the blogger asks of the 25-year-old.
Angela Lang, executice director of Black Leaders Organizing Community, and Mike Tate, former chair of the State Democratic Party, team up in an Urban Milwaukee column to tell Democrats how they can win Wisconsin next year. Among their biggest points — get people out to vote.
And, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the Foxconn development in Racine County losing a second key executive. He comments that Louis Woo's leaving the firm is rather mysterious. Murphy says Woo was one of the corporation's most open executive, often providing information to reporters seeking it.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen also comments on Foxconn. He notes that one of the first things the new Racine area plant will make is an airport coffee robot. Just like Scott Walker's $4 billion give-away to Foxconn will help put coffee shop workers out of work, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blames the continued problems at the top of State Street with druggies and vagrants on a city that's more interested in investigating the police than the criminals. He protests that the city's leaders are doing nothing to stop the problem.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, state Sen. Lena Taylor decries what she describes as the outdated system of sharing state revenues with municipalities. She complains that Milwaukee citizens get only 50 percent back of every dollar they send to the state. She says it's a "money grab."