UW President Ray Cross, in a guest column for the USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers, writes that Foxconn and the university system can work together to build a better future for the state. Foxconn is a high-tech company and that fits in perfectly with some of the university campuses' curriculums, he maintains.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's conservative columnist, Christian Schneider, claims that the Democrats running for Wisconsin governor are imagining a Wisconsin that doesn't exist. He says that people run for office to change the direction of the incumbency and people in Wisconsin are happy with what they have under Scott Walker.
The Bradley Foundation-bankrolled MacIver Institute's Chris Rochester posts a long screed insisting that there really is voter fraud and all the statistics and studies conducted by the "left" that voter ID suppresses the vote are bogus. His thesis appears on Right Wisconsin.
Donald Trump must have been right at home recently when he participated in the Foxconn plant's groundbreaking ceremony standing atop land that has been taken from private landowners under eminent domain, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. This was perfectly good farmland that the local governments deemed blighted, just like the perfectly good properties New Jersey condemned so Trump could build his casinos, Rowen adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman asks why the GOP silence on Trump and Russia and then answers, because they're all in! He points to Scott Walker's appearance with Maria Butina, the Russian woman who has been indicted on charges of trying to interfere with U.S. elections, who also included among her allies former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke.