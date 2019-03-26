The Racine Journal Times is happy to see that UW-Madison, the system's elite campus, isn't implicated in the scandal that saw wealthy parents gain admissions for their children to "star" schools. Madison officials announced they were reviewing admission policies but there apparently are no examples of influence peddling.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a column that appears on WisOpinion, outlines his contention that Medicaid expansion will help all Wisconsinites. He cites Kansas' recent action to expand Medicaid thanks to the election, like in Wisconsin, of a Democratic governor who sees the benefits not only of covering more low-income people but bringing extra revenue to the state.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says the Kohler golf course project permit reversal raises questions about the DNR's processes. Rowen cites examples of how the DNR OK'd permits for the golf course to encroach on sensitive environmental lands before it knew the likely adverse effects.
On his blog Dom's Domain, Dominique Paul Noth explains how the Senate doomed the Mueller probe months ago. He insists the confirmation of William Barr as attorney general, which included votes from three Democratic senators, ensured the report would wind up in the trash bin.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman cites Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio's comments on weekend talk shows that the Mueller report needs to be made available to the public. The blogger says their support for transparency on the investigation shows that this isn't a matter of partisanship by one party.
An associate legal counsel for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty pens a blog for Right Wisconsin listing three reasons why Judge Richard Niess' ruling on the constitutionality of the lame-duck legislative session will be quickly reversed.