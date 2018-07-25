Casey Hoff, citizen columnist for USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers, writes that Brewers' pitcher Josh Hader deserves to be forgiven for his teenage tweet mistakes. In a column that appears in the Sheboygan Press, Hoff admits that the racist and homophobic tweets were indeed awful, but Hader has matured as an adult.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen urges residents of Wisconsin's Central Sands region to contact their legislators now and tell them to do something about the groundwater pollution detected in Juneau County. Rowen posts a list of legislators who need to be goaded into taking action on this serious situation.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey points to the news that 40 people in Japan have died as a result of an unprecedented heat wave that has hit the country. He says that climate change can bring tragic consequences to humans, adding that it is also blamed for an increased number of suicides.
In a Right Wisconsin blog, Will Flanders of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty writes that a Legislative Audit Bureau survey shows that parents of special needs children are happy with a voucher program that was expanded so they can take advantage of taxpayer help to attend private schools. Flanders says that participants in the special needs scholarship program have a better experience with private, rather than public, schools.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a report of the Madison Landmarks Commission's meeting in which it deadlocked on whether the Confederate memorial stone at Forest Hill cemetery ought to be moved. Blaska says the "moral preening" was called out at the meeting.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal accuses Cathy Meyers, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the First District congressional seat, of smearing her opponent for the nomination, Randy Bryce. She's showing that she'll do anything to win, Liebenthal laments.