Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson suggests Wisconsin is becoming more like Texas. Thompson notes that Scott Walker and Brad Schimel have jumped in with both feet to legally challenge the Affordable Care Act and if they win it would do away with the pre-existing conditions provision and other features of Obamacare. This is a Texas initiative and Thompson wonders why Wisconsin's top officials jumped in.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy writes about how Republicans helped Tammy Baldwin by selecting state Sen. Leah Vukmir as their candidate which, he insists, is the weaker choice. The state GOP threw its weight and money behind Vukmir to knock off Kevin Nicholson, a former Democrat with little record to attack, exactly opposite of what Vukmir offers the Dems, he says.
Blogger Dominique Paul Noth, meanwhile, writes about the boost that Emily's List is giving Baldwin. He notes that Emily's List, like Baldwin, is focusing on health care in their ads and other support for the incumbent Democratic senator, an issue in which Wisconsin is keenly interested.
Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's deputy counsel Tom Kamenick is wondering whether the little village of Somers in Kenosha County has gone bonkers. He observes in a column posted on Right Wisconsin that the village recently approved nine new TIF districts, bring the total to 11. A huge part of its revenues will be tied up in TIF within a few years, he says.
Sam Morateck, a staffer with the conservative organization that calls itself "Media Trackers," accuses Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman's Democratic opponent, Dan Kohl, of producing contradictory campaign ads. His ads claim he won't take corporate money nor vote for Nancy Pelosi to be House speaker, yet his actions show the opposite, Morateck contends in a Right Wisconsin posting.
Scott Walker's pitch for Kimberly-Clark taxpayer subsidies has nothing to do with jobs, insists Political Environment blogger James Rowen. It's all aimed at helping him in the Appleton area in this coming fall's elections. He knows full well, Rowen says, that he doesn't have the votes to pass a gift to K-C, one of the country's richest corporations, so it's all show.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman complains that Donald Trump is once again late to the game in combating Russian interference in U.S. elections. He notes that Trump got around to signing an executive order to protect U.S. elections less than two months before they will be held — woefully late.