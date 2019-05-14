"Trump to rural Wisconsin: Drop dead," writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. Kaplan points to Donald Trump's increased China tariffs that are playing havoc with farmers' trade and the continued inability to address falling milk prices. He adds that if Democrats want to make gains in Wisconsin next year they need to start addressing the problems in the state's rural areas.
Dominique Paul Noth, on his "Dom's Domain" blog, wonders why public outrage hasn't jumped on Donald Trump. He finds unconscionable Trump sending Rudy Guiliani to the Ukraine to find dirt on Joe Biden's son and his threat to use his 4th of July speech for partisan purposes. The man has no sense of decency, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts a number of "pants on fire" ratings legislative Republicans have received from Politifact over their statements about the status of Foxconn and several other state issues. Pants on fire is the lowest rating the fact-checking service offers.
In a piece on the Right Wisconsin blog, State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, a Republican from Oconomowoc, explains why she believes that now is the time for the Wisconsin Legislature to "stand for life." She says that Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats want to continue unsafe abortions and the Legislature can make sure our babies are born in safe places.
The U.S. should just withdraw from Afghanistan, blogs Ed Heinzelman on Blogging Blue. He notes the Pentagon is taking more than $600 million from the long running front for Donald Trump's wall. If Trump isn't serious about winning in Afghanistan, then just pull out, he adds.