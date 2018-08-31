Donald Trump's threat to Google, Facebook and Twitter isn't just another story, writes Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. Social media needs to be on fire over this affront to the First Amendment, Peterson insists, yet most of the media treats this as just another day in the Trump world.
As Gov. Scott Walker declares a statewide emergency, Political Environment blogger James Rowen declares that the state has been under an emergency ever since Walker was elected. Rowen supplies a list of Walker actions since January 2011 that he insists have been ruinous to Wisconsin.
Blogger Jeff Simpson gives his take on this fall's election possibilities, explaining why Scott Walker can win and why he can lose and the same for Democrat Tony Evers. Simpson suggests that now is the time to make up your mind and go out and work for your candidate.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes about "growing old with John McCain." No matter how imperfect he was, the blogger says, he seemed to try to abide by the standards he preached. That's a lot of what we're responding to at his death, he adds.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette carries a USA Today column by retired Army Major John Spencer and West Point's Lionel Behneer asking who will keep an eye on the military now that Sen. John McCain is gone. The military should not be an unchecked institution, the two argue, and McCain was one of the few voices to speak out.
Speaking of the military, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says it is failing to protect families of service members from lead poisoning. The blogger points to a report that several military installations still have lead paint in many of their housing facilities, yet hasn't done anything to protect kids and others from being poisoned.
In a MacIver Institute report posted on Right Wisconsin, research analyst for the conservative think tank Lisa Lisowski contends that Scott Walker's Act 10 brought innovation to health care plans in many Wisconsin school districts. She says the districts have been able to save money by purchasing high-deductible insurance policies for teachers rather than the low-deductible plans required by union contracts until the passage of Act 10.
Blogger Michael Leon posts a story about a Racine couple who is losing their land to Foxconn. he land is needed for the new mammoth factory under construction in the town of Mount Pleasant and it's been condemned as blighted. It is anything but, Leon points out.