Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls Donald Trump the true ugly American and calls out Republicans like Paul Ryan and Scott Walker for acting like dead souls when he does things like telling four congresswomen to go home to their dysfunctional countries.
Rowen notes Paul Ryan's observations in a new book by Tim Alberta while while blogger Chris Liebenthal goes into greater detail in how Ryan viewed his relationship with Trump. Ryan opposed Trump before the 2016 GOP convention, then embraced him, but is now back criticizing the president, the book explains.
The media keep bringing the Trump elephant into the room, complains Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He notes a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story on Trump and Bernie Sanders in which the reporter notes that Trump refers to Bernie as "Crazy Bernie." That had nothing to do with the story, the blogger insists.
Speaking of the Journal Sentinel, George Mitchell comments on Right Wisconsin that the paper's recent look at urban violence in Milwaukee bodes bad new for black neighborhoods. According to the report, Mitchell says, segregation spells violence, something that he says discounts all the other factors that should be examined.
The Racine Journal Times notes the scrambling by politicians and others who were known to be friends of Jeffrey Epstein, the hedge fund operator who has been charged with underage sex and running a slave sex ring. There are no sides to this story, the paper complains. The charges are disgusting no matter who were his friends, it adds.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says he wants to talk about two bloated egos — Donald Trump and the kingpin of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Rick Esenberg. Esenberg, Peterson writes, contends that Trump is no constitutional threat because what he tweets seldom turns into any action.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is upset over rumors that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is about to appoint former Madison alder Brenda Konkel to the Public Safety Committee. He considers Konkel part of the Freedom Inc. and the Royko-Maurer group of anti-police activists. All this, he adds, after the police union endorses Rhodes-Conway for mayor.