Trump's profanity should become a national issue, contends Gregory Humphrey on his blog, Caffeinated Politics. His language while addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference shouldn't be forgotten by Americans. It's a prime example, he writes, of what has happened to the national dialogue.
Trump's fixer is forcing America to refocus, writes Dominique Paul Noth on this blog, Dom's Domain. Many Americans are taking a new look at Donald Trump thanks to Michael Cohen's testimony, which drew a large audience to watch the Cohen hearings on television. Perhaps it changed many views about how Trump is handling the presidency, Noth writes.
Back with his Political Heat blog, Chris Walker writes that Supreme Court conservative candidate Brian Hagedorn's bigotry is more troubling than his opponent Lisa Neubauer's faith in science. If you view each candidate as biased, then you have to decide which is worse, he contends.
The Badger Institute's Ike Bannon says that the loss of blue-collar jobs at Foxconn is not the reason to scrap the deal. Attracting more high-skilled jobs to Wisconsin can only help the state's economy, he insists, and for that reason alone we shouldn't change the corporation's state incentives.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters points out that Gov. Tony Evers' veto power looms large. He points out that what the Republican state Legislature gives, the veto can take away. Walters also notes that a governor's veto in Wisconsin hasn't be overridden since 1985.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen recommends a story in the Chicago Tribune over the weekend that pointed out that the glacier that has historically fed the Great Lakes is gradually disappearing. The story points out that the demise of the glacier is directly linked to climate change, Rowen adds.