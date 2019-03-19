In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan explores how Donald Trump's budget will betray rural Wisconsin. He notes how the tariffs are already hurting farmers, and Trump's proposals would make big cuts in agriculture programs, in addition to cuts in crop insurance. Looks like farmers and other low-income people are being asked to cover the $1.5 trillion in Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy, he adds.
Also in a WisOpinion column, UW System President Ray Cross praises the UW's partner Fund for Wisconsin Scholars for improving lives around the state. The Morgridge family supported fund has made college available and affordable to large numbers of students around the state, he says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen hails a decision by an administrative law judge that the DNR's decision to OK the Kohler Co.'s request to landfill wetlands for its new golf course along Lake Michigan needs to be overturned. Rowen calls it a big victory for environmentalists.
Columnist Steve Walter, in a piece that appears on the Janesville Gazette's website, comments that Tony Evers is the first governor in Wisconsin history to propose a nonpartisan system to redraw legislative and congressional districts. Walters explains how Evers' plan would work.
On his website Dom's Domain, Dominique Paul Noth explains why voters must self-motivate on April 2. There may be only one statewide race on the spring ballot, he concedes, but what a race. The results will affect the state Supreme Court for years to come.
On Right Wisconsin, Jay Miller of the conservative Badger Institute contends that Illinois' continued fiscal crisis could help Wisconsin. He suggests that the need to raise taxes to fix a mounting deficit in Illinois is likely to send many of its citizens moving to Wisconsin.