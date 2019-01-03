Population growth is at an 80-year-low, notes Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He claims that Republican policies, both Trump's and Scott Walker's, are making labor-shortage matters worse. He lists four examples of why that's so, including Scott Walker's pro-business but anti-labor terms in office.
Set aside the b.s. that Scott Walker is claiming to be his legacy, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen, and focus on the b.s. that Wisconsin citizens have been required to drink. Walker -- and his colleagues Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald -- are responsible for the brown water that's been bubbling up around the state, thanks to their lax protection of the state's water. he says.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters writes about the short career of Caleb Frostman. Five months before, Democrat Frostman had been elected to the state Senate in a special election, only to be defeated in November by former Republican Rep. Andre Jacque. That makes Frostman the Wisconsin legislator to serve the least time in state history, something that Frostman's OK with, says Walters.
In a column posted on WisOpinion, Bill Kaplan explores the government shutdown and asks why this happened. He explores the Washington scenario that ended with closing parts of the federal government and outlines how Donald Trump's recklessness caused it, but says that it really was weak-kneed Paul Ryan who scuttled the agreement to avoid it.
Likewise, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman points the shutdown finger at outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan. Instead of telling Trump that the House and Senate had a deal on the budget, Ryan put his tail between his legs and sided with Trump and his wall, thus trashing the deal.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal takes a couple of jabs at Scott Walker's tweet about Sen. Elizabeth Warren getting into the Democratic presidential mix. He notes Walker calls her an out-of-touch liberal professor and insists that government messes things up when we need to be relying on old-fashioned hard work. Liebenthal notes that Walker is truly going to be doing hard work, dishing out dark money talking points in his new life.