In a WisOpinion column, Republican state Sen. Howard Marklein insists there's more to Gov. Tony Evers' budget vetoes than meets the eye. He says that GOP legislators will have to keep a close eye on how much transportation money goes to Milwaukee, perhaps at the expense of rural areas.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says the recent MGE explosion in Madison shows how much government is needed. He lauds the efforts by governmental employees — from law enforcement to other city departments — in securing the safety of city residents.
Dominique Paul Noth, on this blog "Don's Domain," writes that people shouldn't expect much fireworks from the testimony of Robert Mueller in Congress Wednesday, but his planned appearance has already created sparks. The report itself helps explain why Donald Trump needs to be ousted from office, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes the irony of former Gov. Scott Walker tweeting about the natural beauty of Colorado when he spent eight years doing everything possible to eviscerate Wisconsin's environmental rules and protection.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that Donald Trump has disavowed his disavowal of the "send her back" chant that stunned many following his rally in North Carolina last week. After announcing he didn't agree with the chant, the next day he called those doing the chanting "incredible patriots," Heinzelman points out.
Right Wisconsin contributor George Mitchell writes about the "enduring reality of prison reform disinformation." He contends that claims about who is serving in prison are full of half-truths and calls it a myth that many in prison are non-violent offenders.