In a column that appears on the Janesville Gazette's web edition, Steve Walters proclaims that Gov. Tony Evers and the Legislature are tied after three months. Walters says the legislative GOP will probably pull ahead during the next three months, but expect Evers to score a grand slam when he takes out his veto pen later in the year.
Columnist Bill Kaplan accuses Donald Trump of betraying Americans on health care. Here is the candidate who promised the country that he would repeal and replace Obamacare with an even better health plan, but has absolutely nothing to replace it if his latest gambit to destroy it through the courts actually succeeds.
Clean available water is a legal right, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He notes that several organizations, including Midwest Environmental Advocates, are making strong legal arguments to fix the water problems that state officials have allowed to fester in recent years.
On the Right Wisconsin blog, the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's C.J. Szafir purports to show what an "activist" Wisconsin Supreme Court would look like. He predicts problems for Act 10, concealed carry, choice schools and voter ID unless a conservative is elected today.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, state Rep. LaKeshia Myers argues for better pay for nursing assistants who serve as the front line in health care. She asks for support of her bill that would bring salary increases to health care workers.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that former VP Joe Biden's unwanted kissing of the former Nevada lieutenant governor candidate is reason enough to understand why he won't become president of the U.S. It's time for new voices, the blogger contends.