USA Today-Wisconsin community columnist Casey Hoff, whose column appears in the weekend's Sheboygan Press, welcomes Tommy Thompson's change of heart on incarceration policies. Hoff, an attorney, says former governor Thompson is right that we imprison way too many people at an unnecessary and unaffordable cost.
Terry Larson, the Constitution Party's candidate for Wisconsin attorney general, asks what's wrong with GOP Attorney General Brad Schimel in a posting on WisOpinion. He claims that Schimel's actions and policies have undermined both the U.S. and state constitutions.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is glad to see that the group challenging Wisconsin's gerrymandered political districts have filed an amended complaint to once again ask the U.S. Supreme Court to declare the district lines unconstitutional. Rowen notes that the Campaign Legal Center followed the advice of Chief Justice John Roberts in showing how individual citizens are harmed by gerrymandering.
Blogger Jeff Simpson takes a deep look into the so-called porn case involving a Middleton school teacher that Scott Walker claims Tony Evers didn't act on. Simpson follows the path of the case, which includes a state Supreme Court ruling not overturning a decision by a lower court that said the teacher couldn't be fired. Evers had no power to revoke the teacher's license, but, Simpson points out, that doesn't deter Walker's people from claiming he did.
Wisconsin's fight for voting rights means preserving democracy against racism, says Michael Leon on his MalContends blog. He insists that Republican attempts to make it more difficult for people to vote is red meat for racists who see that as putting certain people in their place.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein is playing the infamous Joe McCarthy with the letter she has that claims Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a woman while in high school. Like Joe McCarthy she has disgraced herself, insists Blaska, especially by holding on to the letter for a considerable period of time.