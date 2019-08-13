Political Environment blogger James Rowen weighs in the State Department of Transportation's plan to allowing a fourth lane of traffic during peak hours on Madison's Beltline's shoulders. Think twice about that, Rowen advises. Those shoulders are there for a reason, he warns.
In a column for Isthmus, Bill Lueders describes his efforts to get John Nygren to back up his claims that the people of the state liked the Republican budget better than Gov. Tony Evers'. He notes that Joint Finance Committee co-chair Nygren's claims fly in the face of public opinion polls and even distorts the views of those who appeared before GOP "listening sessions" around the state. Nygren then made it prohibitively expensive for Lueders to obtain correspondence to his office when he made an open records request.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, says that Donald Trump or the Republicans don't have Wisconsin's back. He singles out Trump's tariff wars with China and the hurt they have inflicted on Wisconsin farmers, citing examples that have pouring in from around the state.
Also on a WisOpinion posting, 8th Congressional District Republican chair Kelly Ruh claims that Joe Biden is pledging to restart "Obama's war on coal" which will "devastate the Midwest all over again." She doesn't like his pledge to push renewable energy and saying that coal will have no place in his administration.
Although the next Wisconsin gubernatorial election is more than three years away, Right Wisconsin poster George Mitchell is wondering if Tony Evers will dump Mandela Barnes as his lieutenant governor. Mitchell claims he can't remember a time when a lieutenant governor has been such an anchor on a governor's re-election.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says that President Trump wants to prevent more tragic shootings, but hasn't a plan on what to do. He cites White House spokesperson's interview on NPR early his week.