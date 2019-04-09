There is a crisis at the border, editorializes the Racine Journal Times, and it's all the fault of Congress for not doing anything to fix it. The nation's immigration system needs a complete overhaul, the paper adds. It's time to get to work before the crisis worsens.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a column that appears on WisOpinion, offers a blueprint on "how to win in 2020." He says the Supreme Court race was a classic urban vs. rural divide which Democrats have to close. That includes reaching out to rural voters and helping them solve their problems. The court race focused too much on gay marriage and LGBTQ issues, he adds.
Wisconsin's legislative Republicans are telling the people of the state that Scott Walker is still really the governor, so they need to understand they will need to live in mediocrity in years ahead, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen, providing examples of what he means.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson takes a look at what's happened to national and state finances thanks to Republicans' insisting to return every tax windfall to the people they claim were "over taxed." He believes they have turned temporary surpluses into big debt in the long term while not putting the money into improving infrastructure or paying down debt.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, in an admittedly snarky post, wonders if Donald Trump will include money in his next budget for researching windmill cancer now that he has declared that windmills (wind turbines to most people) are suspected of causing cancer in people who live near them.
Wisconsin's 8th District Rep. Mike Gallagher, in a posting on Right Wisconsin, insists that the public deserves more transparency from the health insurance industry. The problem is that our health care system is chronically complex, he says, and if we're going to make positive changes, we need to know exactly what continues to drive up costs.