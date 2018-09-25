In an Urban Milwaukee column, Jon Peacock and Joanne Brown of the Wisconsin Budget Project describe the eight lessons of Foxconn. Political leaders looking for what not to do can learn much from the deal the Scott Walker administration cut with the giant electronics assembler.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan talks about Brett Kavanaugh, health care and pensions and notes how the views of Scott Walker and Ron Johnson are being modified to a "softer" approach as those topics meld together.
In today's posting, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska quotes liberally from a Wall Street Journal column written by conservative Shelby Steele of the Hoover Institute in which Steele maintains that America's left is consumed with hate and continues to rely on victimhood to achieve success. Please help, pleads Blaska, the left needs more victims.
Conservative columnist Steve Prestegard posts a blog on Right Wisconsin that accuses Dem gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers of proposing over a billion dollars in tax increases. He's also alarmed that a staffer in the Superintendent of Public Instruction's office offered his take on Evers' school funding plan.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says Scott Walker keeps hitting the "delete" button as he runs state government. His first was to delete climate change from the DNR website and his latest is to delete the longtime practice of the DOT reporting road congestion information.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman takes a close look at the battle between Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican opponent Leah Vukmir and wonders where Vukmir really stands on covering pre-existing conditions. Vukmir accuses Baldwin of "lying" that Vukmir will do away with such coverage and Heinzelman wonders what she's basing that on.