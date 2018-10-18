Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy contends that Scott Walker has been mum on Medicaid changes in recent weeks. He pledge to get tough on Medicaid recipients, but is now running away from the issue, Murphy says. Walker has a history of camouflaging issues at election time, he adds, and this could be why he doesn't want to make waves right now.
There are echoes of King Henry II in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi embassy in Hungary, says Dominique Paul Noth. King Henry tried to banish Thomas Beckett similar to the way the Saudi prince sought to silence Khashoggi.
One Wisconsin Now contends that Scott Walker is desperate by criticizing his opponent Tony Evers for his proposed tax plan, which is better than for the middle class than Walker's. Plus, says the liberal website, Evers has a better plan to deal with student debt than Walker has.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen's Part 3 of his 21-part series on Scott Walker's handling of the environment the past eight years includes a close look at the mining bill enacted by Walker, then a new governor, and the GOP-controlled Legislature. The sweetheart deal nearly spawned a huge pit mine near the Bad River watershed.
The Racine Journal Times is happy that the village of Mount Pleasant, where the Foxconn plant is being located, and the city of Racine's tourism bureau have agreed to mend fences. The two have come to a meeting of the minds over hotel fees that will benefit both municipalities, the paper says.
Madison's rightie blogger and Milwaukee Brewer fan extraordinaire David Blaska is outraged over the Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado's stepping on the ankle of Brewers' first baseman Jesus Aguilar in a play at first base Tuesday night. Blaska labels Machado a dirty player and he hopes that when the series returns to Milwaukee Friday he will be booed relentlessly.