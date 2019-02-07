The Racine Journal Times chides a federal magistrate for fining and sentencing four women belonging to "No More Deaths" because they left jugs of water to help refugees caught in the heat of Arizona's Sonoran Desert. "If giving water to someone dying of thirst is illegal, what humanity is left in the law of this country?" the paper asks, quoting one of the "No More Deaths" volunteers.
Two regulars for the conservative MacIver Institute's "news service," join to lambaste the Department of Transportation for considering a five-cent tax gas increase to raise more revenue to bail out the huge road-building and repair deficit that's been facing the state since the Scott Walker days. K.D. Kittle and Chris Rochester are upset because they way Secretary Craig Thompson isn't looking at fiscal restraint. But what do you expect from the state's former transportation lobbyist? they ask.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, meanwhile, wonders why Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are so in favor of tolling to fund increased transportation revenues. He links to a site that he claims will help to solve the puzzle.
Business blogger John Torinus, in a column for Urban Milwaukee, writes that Gov. Evers and Republican leaders could get health care ideas from West Bend's Albrecht Free Clinic. He claims the clinic has found ways to work with Medicaid patients and still pay the bills, claiming that Evers, Vos and Fitzgerald continue barking up the same tree.
Blogger Jeff Simpson notes that Martha Laning has announce she's not a candidate this year for another term as Wisconsin Democratic Party chair. Not a fan of Laning, Simpson already has suggestions for what he considers a suitable replacement. They include former Supreme Court candidate Tim Burns, former Milwaukee Dem chair Robert Hansen, and former state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout.