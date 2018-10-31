In a column for Urban Milwaukee, Steve Walters notes that Wisconsin voters could return divided government back to the state Capitol in next Tuesday's election. If that happens, the big question is whether we will have compromise or deadlock, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen ends his 21-part series on Scott Walker's war on the state's environment, pointing to the recent news that Walker's DNR has permitted high-capacity wells in areas a judge ruled they would harm nearby trout streams. The bottom line is that the governor has tilted environmental rules in favor of corporate lobbyists, Rowen declares.
Blogger Jeff Simpson spotlights Darien, pointing out that the school district there has closed down the only public school left in the village. He notes the irony that this is the school district that Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker attended as a child.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman calls attention to the shooting at a Republican field office in Florida and deplores the incident, hoping that the person who fired the shot into the office will be quickly apprehended. He pauses, though, over the GOP chairman who insists, without proof, that a Democrat obviously did it.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska condemns the shutdown of the Madison School Board meeting Monday night by the group that is fighting police presence in the city's high schools, stopping the board from approving a budget for next year, which is due Thursday. This is what they mean by a mob, he adds.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson finds it ironic that Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is ridiculing her challenger in next week's election, Mandela Barnes, for holding a lingerie party a number of years ago while she shows no concern over Donald Trump's "pussy grabbing" or new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's college behavior.