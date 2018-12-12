In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters lists five reasons why the GOP pulled its power play to limit the powers of Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul. It includes confidence they will retain legislative power through the 2020 election in which they have their gerrymandered districts to run in again. Besides, they think they can out politics Evers.
Dominique Paul Noth comments that legislators are playing a childish game of "statues" in the aftermath of the election — "stop motion and freeze." Scott Walker is taking his time telling Wisconsinites what he's going to do with the lame-duck bills and everything' appears to be in limbo during the Christmas season.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments that outgoing 1st District congressman and U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan has cemented his legacy of backing Donald Trump 100 percent. Rowen says Ryan gave his "loudmouth" president one more bear hug at a news conference this week.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska predicts that Scott Walker will sign the special sessions bills passed by the Republicans in the Legislature last week. He posts a letter Walker has written saying that the bills don't really alter the governor's power that much and that former Gov. Jim Doyle tried to do the same to him eight years ago.
Right Wisconson's George Mitchell claims that the media is flaming the fires over the Wisconsin Republican legislators' lame-duck legislation and will continue to do so to Tony Evers' advantage. But when it comes down to governing come next month, this will all be forgotten as the budget debate and others measures come into view.