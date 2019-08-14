Columnist Steve Walters, in a piece that appears in the Janesville Gazette, asks several questions of Gov. Walker, Speaker Robin Vos, and Majority Leaders Scott Fitzgerald about their past actions and views on gun control in the state. He says they need to answer these questions if any gun effort is to succeed.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen wonders if Assembly Speaker Robin Vos trumps Donald Trump when it comes to callousness. He compares Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter during the 2016 campaign with Vos' refusal to allow a disabled legislator to attend meetings via a speaker phone.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska chides Madison's "liberals" for their saying that departing Madison school superintendent Jenifer Cheatham did a good job in her six-year tenure. He claims that she did nothing to improve the educational climate and that the accolades aren't deserved.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson writes that, sadly, Republicans aren't in a rush to save American's Dairyland. He cites the toll tariffs are having on Wisconsin's farmers. Both Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, however, are dragging their feet to fix the problem, he adds.
But, Concordia University history professor Van Mobley insists that Trump's China tariffs are absolutely correct and he chides Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for asking Trump to change course to help Wisconsin's beleaguered farmers. Trump realizes that these steps have to be taken in order to solve the trade problem, the professor, who also serves as Thiensville's village president, insists.
Tamarine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project says that tax changes at both the federal and state levels promise to increase racial and ethnic disparities. The blogger details how the federal tax cut and similar legislation in states have affected lower income taxpayers.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, two Badger Institute staffers insist that new legislation making it easier for potential teachers to be certified is a good start. It's past time that the state loosen its certification rules that have kept many qualified people from teaching in the state, they claim.