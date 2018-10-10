In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, columnist Steve Walters examines how Tommy Thompson wound up expanding prisons while he served as governor of Wisconsin. Walters notes that during Thompson's terms as governor the prison population rose from about 5,000 to 20,000, a fact that the former governor now says was a big mistake on his part.
Matt Kittle, writing for the right-wing MacIver Institutes's website, claims that the "left's" Medicaid expansion claims are a mere fairy tale. Kittle contends that the comparisons between Wisconsin's medical costs and those of Minnesota's is pure fiction and doesn't compare oranges to oranges.
Paul Soglin "ain't in" the mayor's race, but he's not out either, says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He says Soglin won't really make up his mind until after the Nov. 6 mid-term election. If Evers loses, he may well decide to run again -- he has until the end of December to decide. If Evers wins, he predicts, Soglin will get a Cabinet appointment under a new governor.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes note of the angry landowners in Racine County whose land has been taken for the new Foxconn plant through eminent domain. What' disturbing to them, Rowen relates, is that their local government officials haven't even been informed of the actions.
Although it's more than a year since the Las Vegas rock concert massacre, the Racine Journal Times is glad that Donald Trump and his Justice Department are now saying that a ban on bump stocks, the device that turns rifles into like machine guns, is in the works.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says that state Sen. Leah Vukmir is rolling out a Donald Trump plan in her campaign against incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Peterson revisits the Monday night debate between the two candidates and concludes that Vukmir, like Trump, makes up false stories in her arguments.