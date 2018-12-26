Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Wisconsin is ringing out the year in a sort of brownish way with yet another manure spill that threatens groundwater in, of all places, Brown County. It all stems from the Scott Walker DNR's lack of enforcement on rules covering CAFOs, he notes.
OK, now state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, et al, are just plain being mean-spirited by attacking Gov.-elect Tony Evers' appointment of Craig Thompson as his secretary of transportation, blogs Ed Heinzelman on Blogging Blue. Shouldn't an elected chief executive have the right to name his team? he asks.
The Racine Journal Times is happy that President Trump is fulfilling his promise to ban bump stocks in the new Justice Department's regulations that classify bump stock-equipped rifles as machine guns and, therefore, make them illegal.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a copy of an email that he says shows what he's up against in running for the Madison School Board this coming spring. The email says that someone should ask Blaska not to put "his life on the line" in running for the seat. He says the communique is from the same people who have been hounding Police Chief Mike Koval for the past five years.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson notes that the Republicans' removing penalities for those who refuse to sign up for health insurance didn't have any impact on the number of people enrolling in Obamacare. That undercuts the GOP's contention that the law is unconstitutional, he writes.