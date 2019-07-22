Political Environment blogger James Rowen says the Wisconsin Republican legislators have found yet a new route for fossilized anti-city bias. Rowen calls out Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald for condemning Gov. Tony Evers' plan to include buses, bike trails and other transportation needs along with road money for local governments an example of the GOP's hatred for Milwaukee.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman takes a swipe at Sen. Bernie Sanders for criticizing Democrats. The blogger says that Sanders is running as a Democrat for president, but has spent 30 years in Congress as an independent and has not lifted a finger to what he says is wrong with party.
Former School Board member Ed Hughes uses his blog to urge the school board to pick him to finish Mary Burke's term on the board. He lists his qualifications and reports that it was he who convinced Burke to run for the board in the first place.
M.D. Kittle of the MacIver Institute has a posting on Right Wisconsin complaining that Tony Evers' administration has unveiled a stringent and costly list of environmental regulations and provided just one day for businesses and others to comment.
"I-am-not-a-racist Donald Trump" draws support from racists who like racist Donald Trump, claims Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. He quotes several Trump supporters who give their reasons why they back Trump's attacks on the four congresswomen of color.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey chimes in with a commentary about Trump's North Carolina rally that incited the chant "send her back." He wonders what happens if a crowd like that gets out of control.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes issue with a recent Dave Zweifel Cap Times column in which Zweifel maintains that the so-called Democratic left isn't radical at all. Blaska disagrees and claims he's complicit in helping Trump win re-election in 2020.